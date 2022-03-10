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1978 Audio Flashbacks: Gerry Rafferty - "Right Down the Line"
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Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line (1978)

"Right Down the Line" is a song written and recorded by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty. Released as a single in July 1978, it reached #12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and #8 on Cash Box. It was the third release from Rafferty's City to City LP as the follow-up to his first major hit as a solo artist, "Baker Street".

"Right Down the Line" was a bigger adult contemporary hit, spending four nonconsecutive weeks at number one in the U.S. In Canada, the song reached number five on both the pop singles and adult contemporary charts.

Gerald Rafferty (16 April 1947 – 04 January 2011) was a Scottish singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. His solo hits in the late 1970s included "Baker Street", "Right Down the Line" and "Night Owl", as well as "Stuck in the Middle with You", which was recorded with the band Stealers Wheel in 1973.
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R.I.P. - Gerald Rafferty (16 April 1947 – 04 January 2011)

Surname: 'Rafferty' = 93 (Jewish Ordinal) & 53 (KFW Kabbalah)
Full Birth Name: 'Gerald Rafferty' = 74 (Full Reduction) 74 (Single Reduction) & 232 (Reverse Ordinal)
Goes by Name: 'Gerry Rafferty' = 44 (Chaldean)
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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music1978audio flashbacks
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