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Desperate Call to Mike Adams and other intelligent, Informed Leaders...We need a powerful DVD, Flashdrive, and written message...We need to reach the Sheeple...Person to Person handing out copies
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868 views • January 17, 2021
We have three days to awaken the Sheeple as to what is about to happen....Chinese troops ready to come to Biden's call for help restoring order as false flag events are blasted across the media depicting that there are attacks from gun owners now classified as terrorists. There will be no communication while this roundup happens...the internet will go down, phone service interrupted....this will be blamed on the Trump terrorists....Media will paint the ugly picture and the Sheep will think this is a good thing.
We need to go door to door and scream loudly in the town square that we have DVDs paper handouts, thumb drives.....The RED PILL AWAKENING OF THE SHEEP We need Mike Adams and other informed leaders to create this universal physical message to disperse. This also needs to be a website where sheeple can go see everything contained in the physical handouts
We need to go door to door and scream loudly in the town square that we have DVDs paper handouts, thumb drives.....The RED PILL AWAKENING OF THE SHEEP We need Mike Adams and other informed leaders to create this universal physical message to disperse. This also needs to be a website where sheeple can go see everything contained in the physical handouts
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