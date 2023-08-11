Create New Account
Russian Paratroopers ambush Ukrainian reinforcements to Artemovsk
178 views
Published 19 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers ambush Ukrainian reinforcements heading near Artemovsk. The column of armored vehicles on fire attacked by artillery from D-30 howitzer unit. Paratroopers snipers with Orsis T-5000 rifles ambushed Ukrainian personnel, thereby liquidating the enemy approaching Russian positions. By now, the Russian forces had managed to recover some of the lost positions.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

ambushrussian paratroopersartemovskukrainian reinforcements

