Russian Paratroopers ambush Ukrainian reinforcements heading near Artemovsk. The column of armored vehicles on fire attacked by artillery from D-30 howitzer unit. Paratroopers snipers with Orsis T-5000 rifles ambushed Ukrainian personnel, thereby liquidating the enemy approaching Russian positions. By now, the Russian forces had managed to recover some of the lost positions.
