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Russian doctor: European Covid lockdowns are “obscurantist”
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40 views • March 24, 2021
Write to Dmitriy: [email protected]
Hi there everyone this is Dmitriy Balkovskiy with an update on coronavirus in Russia. And this fine gentleman you are looking at is called Doctor Miasnikov, a TV doctor and general practitioner who is very popular here in Russia. He has his own highly rated TV show on health and wellness.
He is also noted for being rather skeptical regarding the “pandemic”. In one of his latest interviews, he called European approach to Covid-19 “obscurantist”. Lockdowns on the scale used in Europe are senseless and much tougher than those applied in Russia in the spring of 2020.
As of the middle of March Russians are pretty much free of Covid restrictions and everyone is trying to forget this nightmare. Vaccination is going sluggishly, very few people are keen to be jabbed.
https://www.kp.ru/online/news/4219164/
Hi there everyone this is Dmitriy Balkovskiy with an update on coronavirus in Russia. And this fine gentleman you are looking at is called Doctor Miasnikov, a TV doctor and general practitioner who is very popular here in Russia. He has his own highly rated TV show on health and wellness.
He is also noted for being rather skeptical regarding the “pandemic”. In one of his latest interviews, he called European approach to Covid-19 “obscurantist”. Lockdowns on the scale used in Europe are senseless and much tougher than those applied in Russia in the spring of 2020.
As of the middle of March Russians are pretty much free of Covid restrictions and everyone is trying to forget this nightmare. Vaccination is going sluggishly, very few people are keen to be jabbed.
https://www.kp.ru/online/news/4219164/
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