The Government's Secret Underground cities for the elite. WHILE THE REST OF US DIE
While you will die in the coming nuclear war. The wealthy elite will survive in luxury deep under ground cities connected from coast to coast by a mach 1 mag lev train. They have the ability to grow food, shopping malls. More like a luxury cruise ship rooms, cafeterias, exercise gyms, swimming pools, etc. All built with your tax dollars. And you are not invited except for some slaves to do the dirty work. SUCKERS!  WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm   Australia's jewish problem
