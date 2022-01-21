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"New World Order" - Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun
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77 views • January 21, 2022
WRITTEN BY Tom MacDonald, Adam Calhoun and Nova Rockafeller
BEAT PRODUCED BY Tom MacDonald
DIRECTED & SHOT by Nova Rockafeller
http://www.instagram.com/NovaRockafeller
ADAM SHOT BY Kvnvas
http://www.instagram.com/kreatewithkv...
MIXED & MASTERED by Evan Morgan
http://www.evanmorganproductions.com
http://www.youtube.com/user/emorganpr...
http://www.instagram.com/EMorganProdu...
BEAT PRODUCED BY Tom MacDonald
DIRECTED & SHOT by Nova Rockafeller
http://www.instagram.com/NovaRockafeller
ADAM SHOT BY Kvnvas
http://www.instagram.com/kreatewithkv...
MIXED & MASTERED by Evan Morgan
http://www.evanmorganproductions.com
http://www.youtube.com/user/emorganpr...
http://www.instagram.com/EMorganProdu...
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