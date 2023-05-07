Create New Account
Revelation chapter 5 & 6 Part 1: The first 4 seals
Welcome dearly beloved in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject on Revelation chapter 5 and 6 focusing on the first four seals. The church teaches that the white horse represents the early Christian church in her purity, come let us reason together to find out when the 7 seals actually begin and the reason for the book with the seven seals. Aims of the study is to answer the following: What is in the book with the seven seals? When does this prophetic history of the 7 seals begin? Have we learnt cunningly devised fables? What do the horses and riders represent? Our Channels for Laodicea https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry GoldenBowl Studies https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca Sigh And Cry SA https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c (676) UPA7 SA - Golden Bowl Studies - YouTube UPA 7 Zambia Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/channel/UCN3miTw0jXmaZzx_hQTelAQ Visit our websites http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/ www.whyperish.org www.whyperish.org www.upa7.co.za upa7.org Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263 Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304 Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672 UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328 UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282

