Trump's Tariff Threats and Global Financial Implications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In just 40 days, Trump vows to slap 100% secondary tariffs on nations buying Russian energy—hitting China, India, the EU, and more. With global markets already fragile, could this accelerate de-dollarization as countries pivot to gold-backed trade?
#GlobalEconomy #DeDollarization #BRICS #GoldStandard #Geopolitics #FinancialCrisis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport