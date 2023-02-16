Create New Account
Another POW Ukrainian from the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade urges ukrainians to surrender
SHOWINGTHETRUTH
Published Yesterday |

Fellows, I was not beaten up, they treat me normally. So, if you want to stay alive, please, better surrender, otherwise you will become the minced meat I saw in the trenches. Believe me, it was terrifying,’ the POW said.

Russia is winning!

powsurrenderukrainian

