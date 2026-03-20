Religion and Politics Don’t Mix | Andrew DeBartolo

Andrew DeBartolo spoke at the CHP Ontario Council’s Nov 22, 2025 “Demolishing Arguments” Conference. He addressed the myth “Religion and Politics Don’t Mix.”

Andrew asks, “Which God will be worshipped and which laws will legislate which morality?” The religion of statism seems to rule in our day. But as God’s vice-regents, we are commanded to proclaim His rule, His dominion. We are to treat everything as under His Lordship. We are to model this attitude for others and invite them to join us in these sacred tasks

Learn from Andrew DeBartolo how you can demolish the argument that “Religion and Politics Don’t Mix”





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