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Advertising trailer Kla.TV International
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21 views • March 20, 2022
Do you speak a foreign language? Can you translate texts or do you like to correct? Are you interested in uncensored reporting? Are you looking for a new, exciting challenge? Then this is the right place for you! Kla.TV is looking for you: Do you speak a foreign language? Can you translate texts or do you like to correct? Are you interested in uncensored reporting? Are you looking for a new, exciting challenge? Then you've come to the right place! More and more people are realising that the mass media and politicians very often distort the truth or do not report important facts at all. Kla.TV was founded in Switzerland and publishes independent and uncensored news: Here, every person from every country is allowed to file complaints. We seek uncensored facts, expertise and opinions from experts for all the people of the world. Here are two examples: Corona - global pandemic? Or planned crisis? Vaccines that help and protect? Or are these vaccines a danger to us all? Kla.TV publishes the knowledge of experts from many countries. 9/11 - An attack by Muslim terrorists? Or an explosion by the US administration to wage dirty wars? Kla.TV disseminates expertise from physicists, architects, structural engineers and many other experts. Our goal is: To make all information easily and understandably accessible to all people so that they can distinguish, think and form their own opinions. Currently, Kla.TV reports in 84 languages and in more than 200 countries. We have produced over 19,500 programmes so far (as of October 2021). More than 100,000 people visit our website every day. Most of them speak German. But many languages still lack helpers. Translation software can help. But details sometimes get translated wrong or don't sound nice. That's why we need your help: Contact us today if you speak another language and want to help. And spread the word about this mission. You are the key to growth and a free humanity!
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✓ www.kla.tv/21500
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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