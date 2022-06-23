Nurse Kidnapped By The State: Estate Stolen, And Threatened Into Silence

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Stew Peters ShowNurse Kidnapped By The State: Estate Stolen, And Threatened Into Silence
Ignorance is bliss when you think of BigGov until the corruption is aimed at you. Karen Federighi has been through HELL & is here to share her story of just how CORRUPT our government is. When she had been given an inheritance after a loved one had passed, a jealous family member went to CPS & falsely accused her of being mentally incompetent to accept her trust fund. CPS KIDNAPPED Karen, stole her possessions, & left her alone without income. Karen NEVER would have escaped without the help of those who have heard her story & donated to help her.
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