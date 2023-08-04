Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 3

▪️Ukrainian units attempted to carry out a massive drone raid on the Kaluga region.
In the south-west of the region, air defense forces shot down six aircrafts.
▪️In Starobil’s’k direction, Russian forces continue to conduct a positional offensive along the entire front line.
In Novoselivs’ke area, assault troops managed to cut into the AFU's defensive lines north of the village.
▪️To the south, the enemy attempted to launch a counterattack in the direction of Karmazynivka.
The Russian units repelled all attacks and retained their previously taken up positions.
▪️Intense fighting can be witnessed on the territory of the Serebryans’kyy forestry.
After repelling a number of counterattacks, the Russian forces advanced and occupied several AFU strongholds in the forest area.
▪️In South-Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to increase pressure on Russian positions near Vuhledar.
An increase in the intensity of Ukrainian artillery fire on Mykil’s’ke and Pavlivka can be witnessed.
▪️In the Vremivka sector, Ukrainian units resumed their attacks on Pryyute, trying to gain a foothold in the wooded areas near the village.
The detected AFU units were hit, after which the enemy retreated.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues to carry out daily attacks on Robotyne.
Another AFU unit was destroyed while attempting to break through mine barriers near the village.
Source @rybar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.