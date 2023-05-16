The Fruit of the Spirit

November 5, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle talks about the fruits of the Spirit and how we all need to let the Spirit work through us, especially when dealing with confrontations and attacks from people. We are not to be easily provoked by people and respond to them harshly or defensively in the flesh, but we are to be patient and loving. It is important to not fall into the two extremes: pride, arrogance and hate, or letting people walk over us and abuse us. Only by the leading and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, can we find this balance.