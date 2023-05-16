Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Fruit of the Spirit
4 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

November 5, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle talks about the fruits of the Spirit and how we all need to let the Spirit work through us, especially when dealing with confrontations and attacks from people. We are not to be easily provoked by people and respond to them harshly or defensively in the flesh, but we are to be patient and loving. It is important to not fall into the two extremes: pride, arrogance and hate, or letting people walk over us and abuse us. Only by the leading and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, can we find this balance.

Keywords
holy spiritfruitgalatiansdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket