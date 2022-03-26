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Warmed Up Pfizer Vials Explode With Self Assembling Circuitry
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2850 views • March 26, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the latest evidence of Pfizer and Moderna vials containing metallic foreign objects, and that they have been seen growing into self assembling circuits that rapidly expand when warmed to body temperature; and later, Dr. Jane shows you an FDA document proving that the bioweapon makers and the FDA keep calling the death shots "vaccines" because they've always known the dangers of gene therapy; and the show winds up with a look at Moderna's top line results they will use to seek an emergency use authorization to shoot up 6 month old babies.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyi7at-warmed-up-pfizer-vials-explode-with-self-assembling-circuitry.html
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the latest evidence of Pfizer and Moderna vials containing metallic foreign objects, and that they have been seen growing into self assembling circuits that rapidly expand when warmed to body temperature; and later, Dr. Jane shows you an FDA document proving that the bioweapon makers and the FDA keep calling the death shots "vaccines" because they've always known the dangers of gene therapy; and the show winds up with a look at Moderna's top line results they will use to seek an emergency use authorization to shoot up 6 month old babies.
ypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyi7at-warmed-up-pfizer-vials-explode-with-self-assembling-circuitry.html
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