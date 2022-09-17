The Queen, the King and 2 Prophets

While Queen Elizabeth II is surrounded by family and tributes, King Charles III is preparing to take the helm. How will he lead, and will he listen to wise and godly counsel? While those in America who stand for freedom are being targeted by Biden and the left, courage is paying off and changes are being made. Godly teachers are being targeted, and brave leaders in Europe are standing up for the rights of the people to choose. Though they face the opposition of their peers, loss of jobs and even jail, their beliefs and those they serve are worth the fight. 2 Kings and 2 prophets in the Bible faced similar choices in ancient Israel. Their stories are applicable to those in the spotlight today. "Choose today who you will serve..." Joshua 24:15

