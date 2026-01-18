BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Canada's Freedom Convoy Wins BIG Against TRUDEAU In Court: Emergencies Act Appeal Rejected
Maverick News
Maverick News
41 followers
0
39 views • 1 day ago

Emergencies Act use deemed UNREASONABLE by appeals court. Trudeau's government team loses huge legal battle and Freedom Convoy comes out on top. What does it mean? Panel discussion tonight on Maverick News with Rick Walker.


PLUS:

* Dirty Money - the Hidden and dark cash that influences media ( Legacy and New ) Deep Dive Panel Discussion

* Trump seems to be OK with Canada doing more business with CHINA

 Please subscribe to our channel and support our journalism by donating to:


https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


#carney, #trudeau, #emergenciesact,

