🔥 Scott Ritter EDUCATES Nawfal on Trump’s 'political posturing'

Ex-US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter ripped into Trump’s latest flip-flop on Ukraine:

💬 “Political desperation on the part of Donald Trump.”

Ritter reminded that last year Trump told Time he wouldn’t allow Ukraine to strike Russia because that makes the US a direct participant. Now? Trump parrots the same warmongering he once condemned — all to score cheap political points.

💬 “This is just political posture on the part of the president,” Ritter said, pointing out the absurdity of Trump railing against Biden’s policy while knowing full well that the US itself must approve and target Ukraine’s new missiles.

Ritter warned that these “stupid games” risk provoking a decisive Russian response — with devastating consequences for Ukraine and the West alike.