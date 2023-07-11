Create New Account
🚀✨ Prepare to be Amazed: Revolutionizing 3D Printing with Glow Forge! 😱🖨️
Finding Genius Podcast
183 Subscribers
115 views
Published 20 hours ago

🚀✨ Introducing the incredible Glow Forge 3D laser printer! 😍✂️ Mark and the team have done the impossible, building a groundbreaking prototype in record time! 🏭💡

With this device, they're revolutionizing old technology and bringing the cutting edge right to your home! 🏠💥

🤔🎯 Imagine having this sleek, simple, and affordable printer on your desk, in your garage, or even in your living room or kitchen! 🖨️🏡 The possibilities are endless! 💫🌟

💡🌈Join us as Dan Shapiro, the CEO and Co-Founder of Glowforge, takes us on a fascinating journey through the creation of this game-changing invention. 🎙️

🎧 https://bit.ly/3oy8zYp

Don't miss out on this amazing episode, click the link in our bio or find it in the description above! 🎧🔗

Keywords
innovationprintrevolutioncuttingedgetechfutureofprinting

