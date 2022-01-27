© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Happened to the QAnon Phenomenon? | Beyond the Cover
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • January 27, 2022
In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews C. Mitchell Shaw about his article “The QAnon Phenomenon” in the February 14, 2022 issue of The New American. Looking at QAnon from the vantage point of time — it has now been over a year since Q’s last post — Shaw points to examples of how Q was terribly wrong and beguiled those who accepted his (their?) posts as credible. But more importantly, Shaw discusses the lessons we should draw from this, particularly the importance of looking at claims with a discerning eye to avoid being beguiled again. To order the February 14 issue, click here. To subscribe to The New American, click here. To learn more about The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American, click here.
To order this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/the-new-american-magazine-february-14-2022/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To order this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/the-new-american-magazine-february-14-2022/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.