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What Happened to the QAnon Phenomenon? | Beyond the Cover
The New American
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In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews C. Mitchell Shaw about his article “The QAnon Phenomenon” in the February 14, 2022 issue of The New American. Looking at QAnon from the vantage point of time — it has now been over a year since Q’s last post — Shaw points to examples of how Q was terribly wrong and beguiled those who accepted his (their?) posts as credible. But more importantly, Shaw discusses the lessons we should draw from this, particularly the importance of looking at claims with a discerning eye to avoid being beguiled again. To order the February 14 issue, click here. To subscribe to The New American, click here. To learn more about The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American, click here.

To order this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/the-new-american-magazine-february-14-2022/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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