Why Are They Swabbing Us Near Our Brains?

⁣When you are being swabbed up near your brain you are being swabbed right near your pineal gland. If you were being swabbed for Coronavirus they would be swabbing your mouth not your nose! So why are they doing it? The elites believe the pineal gland is in fact your third eye. Is this why they are swabbing near your brain? The pineal gland is very important it is your sleeping clock, it balances your hormones, ⁣ it produces and regulates some hormones, including melatonin.

Melatonin is best known for the role it plays in regulating sleep patterns. Sleep patterns are also called circadian rhythms.

⁣Researchers found evidence that melatonin produced by the pineal gland can have a positive impact on your heart and blood pressure. They concluded that melatonin may be used to treat cardiovascular disease, though more research is needed

⁣There’s some evidenceTrusted Source that light exposure and related melatonin levels may have an effect on a woman’s menstrual cycle. Reduced amounts of melatonin may also play a role in the development of irregular menstrual cycles. AND WOMEN ARE HAVING TROUBLE WITH THEIR CYCLES COULD IT BE THE TESTS?

T⁣he size of your pineal gland may indicate your risk for certain mood disorders. One studyTrusted Source suggests that a lower pineal gland volume may increase your risk of developing schizophrenia and other mood disorders

⁣Some research suggests that there may be a connection between impaired pineal gland function and cancer risk. A recent studyTrusted Source on rats found evidence that lowering pineal gland function through overexposure to light led to cellular damage and increased risk for colon cancer.

⁣If the pineal gland is impaired, it can lead to a hormone imbalance, which can affect other systems in your body. For example, sleep patterns are often disrupted if the pineal gland is impaired. This can show up in disorders such as jet lag and insomnia. Additionally, because melatonin interacts with female hormones, complications may affect the menstrual cycle and fertility.