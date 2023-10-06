President Trump: The Green New Deal is the Destruction of Our Country
President Trump tells John Solomon and Rebecca Weber that the green new deal will destroy the country with how expensive energy sources like wind are compared to natural gas.
Watch LIVE➡️ https://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v3ng02q-john-solomon-and-guest-co-host-rebecca-weber-of-amac-their-2024-presidentia.html
