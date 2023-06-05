January 6th Revisited

I Am Told That Nancy Pelosi's Daughter...
Applied for a Permit to Film Long Before January 6th.
With Nancy Refusing Trumps 10.000 National Guard Troops...
Do You Think Maybe it was Fancy Nancy Who Plotted and Incited This?
It's Almost Like They Had This All Planned...
And Would You Really Be Surprised About That?
You Can Believe What You Want...
But I Don't Believe Their Crap!
