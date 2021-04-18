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'Kailash Satyarthi The Nobel Peace Prize Winner The Mafia Wants Dead!
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43 views • April 18, 2021
There is a special place in hell for all who abuse children. This man deserves more than the Nobel Peace Prize, he needs to be given the Congressional Medal of Honor!
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