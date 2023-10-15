Vegan Cocoa Smoothie

1 cup organic almond milk

1/2 ripe organic avocado (chopped)

1 organic date

4 ice cubes

Pour all the ingredients into a blender except for the hulled hemp seeds.

Blend thoroughly until you reach your desired consistency.

Pour your smoothie into a cup and top with hemp seeds.

Serve chilled and enjoy!

INGREDIENTS:DIRECTIONS: