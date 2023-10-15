Create New Account
Vegan Cocoa Smoothie
Food Ranger Alice
Vegan Cocoa Smoothie


INGREDIENTS:
1 cup organic almond milk
1/2 ripe organic avocado (chopped)
1 organic date
1 Tbsp. Organic Hulled Hemp Seeds (for topping)
4 ice cubes


DIRECTIONS:
Pour all the ingredients into a blender except for the hulled hemp seeds.
Blend thoroughly until you reach your desired consistency.
Pour your smoothie into a cup and top with hemp seeds.
Serve chilled and enjoy!

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com

vegan superfood health food cooking

