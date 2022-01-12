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Clown Planet News (12 January, 2022): Fauci Caught Lying, Pfizer Updating the Jab, Pope Francis Wants All Jabbed, Israel Goes Nuts & More
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20 views • January 13, 2022
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/djokovic-australian-open-health-freedom-movement/
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https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1481050897941676035
https://brownstone.org/articles/cdc-director-almost-admits-failure/
https://www.cal-catholic.com/california-shuts-down-san-diego-church-preschool-over-mask-mandate/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STbDQUX4DVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTvWFWW3VJY
https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-the-catholic-church-is-losing-latin-america-11641914388
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2019/status/1480885487082500098
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/pope-francis-calls-for-widespread?utm_campaign=post&;utm_medium=web
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-catholic-archbishop-chicago-covid-vaccine-20220108-6rjq5qx6pvgjxd5xvpg43kfh2q-story.htm
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