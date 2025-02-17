Marilyn Manson and Me: Vanna McCreary's Story of Survival and Healing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazon: https://a.co/d/1hhjrS7
Vanna McCreary's 'Marilyn Manson and Me' is a powerful exploration of trauma, healing, and the human experience. Drawing from her own life and professional expertise as a trauma-informed systemic therapist, McCreary offers readers a unique blend of personal reflection and academic insight. This book challenges readers to confront difficult emotions and societal norms, encouraging a deeper understanding of the complexities of trauma.
With a mix of humor and sincerity, McCreary's narrative invites readers to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and healing, making it a must-read for anyone interested in personal growth and resilience.
⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:
00:00:00 - Introduction to Vanna McCary's Journey
00:04:07 - Understanding Trauma and Its Effects
00:07:43 - Balancing Autobiography with Societal Commentary
00:11:35 - Exploring Complexities of PTSD and Dissociation
00:15:15 - Marilyn Manson Accusations and Personal Insights
00:18:51 - Writing Process and ADHD Connections
00:22:31 - Humor in Healing and Experiential Therapy
