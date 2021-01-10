The Years Between (1946 British Drama film)

The problem about this film is that it admits that the end of the war caused a great deal of marital disharmony and divorces but does not go the whole hog. Unfortunately it does not inhabit the world of the folk who would be watching this in their local Odeons.It had to be about a resistance organiser who is also an MP and his wife who has taken over his seat on the presumption of his death.Then he(Michael Redgrave)turns up having been held in captivity and wants to assume that everything should be as it was before the war.His wife initially does not.At this point the film is i believe reasonably accurate. However given the censorship of the times the most likely outcome is ignored. Whislt there are moments of interest i have to say that notwithstanding the understated performances of all concerned this is far too earnest and dull.