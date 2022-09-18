Situation Update, Sep 17, 2022 - The economic ANNIHILATION of Europe - Gonzalo Lira and Mike Adams (Part 2)
0:00 Intro
9:37 Gonzalo Lira (Part 2)
- Here's the second half of the Gonzalo Lira interview
- More updates on the global collapse of consumer demand
- FEDEX collapses in market trading after announcing "global recession"
- Germany SEIZES oil refineries owned by #Russia
- Imports into the USA from China are plummeting
- Americans suffer the greatest loss of financial wealth in history, in 2022 (so far)
- Biden and Pentagon are WIPING OUT America's military munitions and supplies (shipping them to #Ukraine of course)
