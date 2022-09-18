Situation Update, Sep 17, 2022 - The economic ANNIHILATION of Europe - Gonzalo Lira and Mike Adams (Part 2)

0:00 Intro

9:37 Gonzalo Lira (Part 2)

- Here's the second half of the Gonzalo Lira interview

- More updates on the global collapse of consumer demand

- FEDEX collapses in market trading after announcing "global recession"

- Germany SEIZES oil refineries owned by #Russia

- Imports into the USA from China are plummeting

- Americans suffer the greatest loss of financial wealth in history, in 2022 (so far)

- Biden and Pentagon are WIPING OUT America's military munitions and supplies (shipping them to #Ukraine of course)

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport