Quo Vadis





Aug 31, 2022 In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for August 28, 2022.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





As Prince of the Heavenly Legions, I bless you.





MY SWORD, GIVEN BY GOD THE FATHER, MAINTAINS THE LOVE OF GOD TO DEFEND HUMAN CREATURES FROM ALL EVIL AND to HEAL THEIR BODY AND SOUL.





I AM AN OMBUDSMAN OF GOD AND I FIGHT AGAINST DARKNESS to BRING LIGHT TO HUMANITY.





I like your prayers and that you address prayers to me, but as the People of God you must comply with the Divine Will in your daily work and actions, maintaining at all times or circumstances the balance, sobriety, equanimity and charity of the true son of God.





I hear several prayers during the day and some at night, but if they are not fulfilling the Will of God, they are far from making me happy.





I do not want glamorous altars, but small altars in the homes and great fulfillers of the Divine Will in each one of you.





I must mention to you that whoever says he is devoted to Me must keep love for God as his staff and for his neighbor as himself.





Understand that everything that develops at this moment in Creation reaches the man of God in particular.





If that creature of God has his heart hardened and his mind polluted, everything that appears in Creation harms him in his spiritual work and action.





GOD'S DESIGNS ARE BEING FULFILLED LITTLE BY LITTLE AND VARIOUS REVELATIONS WILL BE COMPLIED WITH THE PROMPTNESS OF LIGHTNING.





THE HUMAN CREATURE HAS BEEN A CONTRIBUTOR IN ALTERING GOD'S DESIGNS AND THIS IS THE MOMENT OF FULFILLMENT.





The waters arise in great flows without control in the populations, the air blows with intensity causing damage, the fire arrives without being expected and together with the air they cause everything in its path to burn, the earth collapses in several places.





THE ANIMALS SURPRISE THE HUMAN CREATURE WITH THEIR BEHAVIOR.





The birds die from the air contaminated by toxic substances that the same man places to be transported through the air, leading the birds to fall lifeless in the cities.





Be careful and don't touch them.





Marine animals come out of the sea or rivers in surprising quantities and it is that the deep layers of the earth move causing marine animals to instinctively want to leave to save themselves.





In the grasslands animals die in large numbers.





People of God, what a power will use in war is being tested from above.

It is the shock of Creation.





It is the commotion of the human creature that Satan takes advantage of to launch his poison darts towards those who deny the Faith or make fun of the Faith and towards those who remain in a state of anger or spiritual foolishness.





Those darts lead them to be inaccessible creatures, they lose charity, sensitivity and their "ego" grows without measure until they are lost; UNLESS THEY SUBMIT to PRAYER AND FASTING SO THAT THE POISON COMES OUT of THEM AND HUMILITY BRINGS THEM CLOSER to GOD.





The onslaught of the Devil against the human creature leads to prompt rebellions in the countries and uprisings do not wait, although the repression is immediate.





Communism has taken over governments and the elite appoint them, making the poor poorer, the middle class falling into poverty, and the big capitalists seeing their status vanished if they refuse to implant the seal of evil.





DO NOT LOSE FAITH, PRAY THE HOLY ROSARY.





So many want to approach great places of Marian Apparitions without contemplating that they may be somewhere along the way; but God in his infinite Mercy has decreed that, in the Marian Shrines around the world, his children be blessed with the Miracle and in some places far away from the main cities, the Holy Trinity will bless them too.





In ALL THOSE SANCTUARIES WATER WILL SPRING OUT to HEAL THE SICK OF BODY AND SOUL.





People of God do not despair, keep the Faith firm and immovable.





They are testing you.





Feed your minds, help each other and you will not be disappointed.





DO NOT FEAR, MY LEGIONS COMBAT WITH A WEAPON that makes THE DEVIL BECOME ANGRY: IT IS THE WEAPON OF LOVE.





PEOPLE of GOD, MY SWORD is GIVEN by GOD AND MEANS GOD'S WILL AND HIS POWER OVER EVIL.





I will defend and fight for you by Divine Order.





Without fear, increase the Faith.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0ke-ab3AA8



