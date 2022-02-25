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5 Essential Oils for Winter Blues
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14 views • February 25, 2022
What are some good essential oils for winter blues? Watch this video for 5 great oils. ****** Click this link now https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S to register for my free essential oil masterclass
Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something, we’ll receive a small commission.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/30IH7uI
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⬇️ Citrus Oils ⬇️
Lemon: https://bit.ly/3cvYm4T
Orange: https://bit.ly/3JQeooS
Grapefruit: https://bit.ly/3qq3nEr
Tangerine: https://bit.ly/3LW42FV
Bergamot: https://bit.ly/357fptZ
Lime: https://bit.ly/36IWrKR
Green Mandarin: https://bit.ly/3pePvLz
Frankincense Oil ➡️ https://bit.ly/3GvtMFm
Copaiba ➡️ https://bit.ly/3sk5cTY
Uplifting Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3LY34J4
Calming Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3peQ1sZ
Winter Cheer Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3Im0pqr
Blues Relief Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3HcvImg
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
Nasal Inhaler ➡️ https://www.oillife.com/products/nasal-inhalers?rfsn=6210666.c1de19&;_pos=2&_sid=44a151884&_ss=r
Fractionated Coconut Oil ➡️ https://bit.ly/3C2CWbL
“Oily” T-shirts, Hoodies, & MORE ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Essential Oils for Winter Blues
0:25 1st Oil
2:00 Purity and Quality Is Important!
2:28 2nd Oil
3:12 3rd Oil
3:43 4th Oil
4:17 5th Oil
5:05 Show Off Your Love for Oils with This Swag
5:19 Winter Cheer Diffuser Blend
5:32 Blues Relief Diffuser Blend
5:44 Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook
Additional References:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Oil Magic Reference Book: https://shop.oilmagicbook.com/
Great Diffuser Blends: https://diffuserblends.com/?a=ne8h
Connect with Melinda Reed:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxMEbjyVFtLelA_9rFH_ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theoilcoach
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-333375
Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheOilCoach
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheOilCoach
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheOilCoach:6
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6rCMTpoye1zS/
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach
Music credit:
Freedom by Roa https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-_freedom
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vJdHGwJKMwY
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something, we’ll receive a small commission.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/30IH7uI
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⬇️ Citrus Oils ⬇️
Lemon: https://bit.ly/3cvYm4T
Orange: https://bit.ly/3JQeooS
Grapefruit: https://bit.ly/3qq3nEr
Tangerine: https://bit.ly/3LW42FV
Bergamot: https://bit.ly/357fptZ
Lime: https://bit.ly/36IWrKR
Green Mandarin: https://bit.ly/3pePvLz
Frankincense Oil ➡️ https://bit.ly/3GvtMFm
Copaiba ➡️ https://bit.ly/3sk5cTY
Uplifting Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3LY34J4
Calming Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3peQ1sZ
Winter Cheer Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3Im0pqr
Blues Relief Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3HcvImg
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
Nasal Inhaler ➡️ https://www.oillife.com/products/nasal-inhalers?rfsn=6210666.c1de19&;_pos=2&_sid=44a151884&_ss=r
Fractionated Coconut Oil ➡️ https://bit.ly/3C2CWbL
“Oily” T-shirts, Hoodies, & MORE ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Essential Oils for Winter Blues
0:25 1st Oil
2:00 Purity and Quality Is Important!
2:28 2nd Oil
3:12 3rd Oil
3:43 4th Oil
4:17 5th Oil
5:05 Show Off Your Love for Oils with This Swag
5:19 Winter Cheer Diffuser Blend
5:32 Blues Relief Diffuser Blend
5:44 Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook
Additional References:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Oil Magic Reference Book: https://shop.oilmagicbook.com/
Great Diffuser Blends: https://diffuserblends.com/?a=ne8h
Connect with Melinda Reed:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxMEbjyVFtLelA_9rFH_ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theoilcoach
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-333375
Bittube: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheOilCoach
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheOilCoach
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheOilCoach:6
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6rCMTpoye1zS/
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach
Music credit:
Freedom by Roa https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-_freedom
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vJdHGwJKMwY
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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