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We Will be Destroyed if Electric Vehicles go Mainstream
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75 views • August 07, 2021
David Icke explains how China's dominance of REMs would put it in control of the West's economy if Electric Vehicles go mainstream. The agenda to switch to electric will destroy the west and put China in control. Ultimately the aim of the Globalist Cult is to turn the whole world to the Chinese model.
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