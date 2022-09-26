Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
He didn't expect this.
381 views
channel image
InfoWars
Published 2 months ago |

Please check out my new podcast! https://rokfin.com/creator/prisonplanet


ORIGINAL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/U3PequYm8zE


NEW PODCAST: https://rokfin.com/creator/prisonplanet

DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-jo...

LOCALS (Exclusive content!): https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/s...

NEW MERCH: https://www.pjwshop.com/

CASH APP: https://cash.app/£helppjw


BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9

BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l

LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG

ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5

Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCitt...

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...

Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet

Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson

Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realpjw

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@RealPJW

Keywords
infowarspauljoseph

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket