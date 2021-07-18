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INFORMATION DRIP IS DESTROYING THE COVER UP - Dan Radiostyle
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172 views • July 18, 2021
INFORMATION DRIP IS DESTROYING THE COVER UP - Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRGirE5tcMPK/
The way the info is coming out is just destroying the BS narrative that the deep state keeps spinning. It is like the white hats keep letting them make more lies up and then present evidence of their deception. Buring them with their own fire. These are changing times for the whole planet. Hold the line patriots. We are getting their. Have faith and trust the plan, and hopefully, start to see the plan unfold. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
If you wish to donate to my work: https://paypal.me/DRadioStyle?locale.x=en_US
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRGirE5tcMPK/
The way the info is coming out is just destroying the BS narrative that the deep state keeps spinning. It is like the white hats keep letting them make more lies up and then present evidence of their deception. Buring them with their own fire. These are changing times for the whole planet. Hold the line patriots. We are getting their. Have faith and trust the plan, and hopefully, start to see the plan unfold. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
If you wish to donate to my work: https://paypal.me/DRadioStyle?locale.x=en_US
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
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