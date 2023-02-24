Recently, I was told I would GO BROKE if I kept giving! HOLY SPIRIT told me, No one EVER went broke from giving. Give until you think it will hurt, but IT NEVER HURTS.

2 Corinthians 9

6 "But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.

7 Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver."

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com







