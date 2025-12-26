Nanotechnology Programs at FDA - FOOD & COATINGS, COSMETICS & NUTRACEUTICALS

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

Nanotechnology Programs at FDA

https://www.fda.gov/science-research/science-and-research-special-topics/nanotechnology-programs-fda

.

FDA’s Approach to Regulation of Nanotechnology Products https://www.fda.gov/science-research/nanotechnology-programs-fda/fdas-approach-regulation-nanotechnology-products

.

Nanotechnology in Nutritional Supplements – A Scientific and Regulatory Review and Update

https://nowfoods.ca/nanotechnology-in-nutritional-supplements-a-scientific-and-regulatory-review-and-update/

.

Considering Whether an FDA-Regulated Product Involves the Application of Nanotechnology

Guidance for Industry

June 2014 https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/considering-whether-fda-regulated-product-involves-application-nanotechnology

.

nutraceutical and cosmetic industries are increasingly turning to nanotechnology https://www.diversatechnologies.com/beyond-pharma-how-nanotechnology-is-elevating-nutraceuticals-and-cosmetics/

.

Nanotechnology in food science: Functionality, applicability, and safety assessment https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9337296/

.

The Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies (PEN), a nanotechnology trade group, has released a report questioning the ability of FDA to regulate the safety of dietary supplements using nanomaterials https://sriplaw.com/blog/nutrisuplaw/nanotechnology-project-sounds-an-fda-alarm-on-nano-supplements/

.

FDA Releases Final Guidance on Nanotechnology in Food

June 25, 2014Share this:

https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/press-releases/3262/fda-releases-final-guidance-on-nanotechnology-in-food#