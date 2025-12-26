Nanotechnology Programs at FDA - FOOD & COATINGS, COSMETICS & NUTRACEUTICALS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
Nanotechnology Programs at FDA
https://www.fda.gov/science-research/science-and-research-special-topics/nanotechnology-programs-fda
.
FDA’s Approach to Regulation of Nanotechnology Products https://www.fda.gov/science-research/nanotechnology-programs-fda/fdas-approach-regulation-nanotechnology-products
.
Nanotechnology in Nutritional Supplements – A Scientific and Regulatory Review and Update
https://nowfoods.ca/nanotechnology-in-nutritional-supplements-a-scientific-and-regulatory-review-and-update/
.
Considering Whether an FDA-Regulated Product Involves the Application of Nanotechnology
Guidance for Industry
June 2014 https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/considering-whether-fda-regulated-product-involves-application-nanotechnology
.
nutraceutical and cosmetic industries are increasingly turning to nanotechnology https://www.diversatechnologies.com/beyond-pharma-how-nanotechnology-is-elevating-nutraceuticals-and-cosmetics/
.
Nanotechnology in food science: Functionality, applicability, and safety assessment https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9337296/
.
The Project on Emerging Nanotechnologies (PEN), a nanotechnology trade group, has released a report questioning the ability of FDA to regulate the safety of dietary supplements using nanomaterials https://sriplaw.com/blog/nutrisuplaw/nanotechnology-project-sounds-an-fda-alarm-on-nano-supplements/
.
FDA Releases Final Guidance on Nanotechnology in Food
June 25, 2014Share this:
https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/press-releases/3262/fda-releases-final-guidance-on-nanotechnology-in-food#