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The Pendulum Never Stays On Either Extreme
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40 views • July 06, 2021
Looks like enough people are waking up. More folks are stepping up to take back the country, even some politicians are growing a pair. MTG and Lauren Bobert picking up where Laura Loomer was shut out. Countering the fanatical left like AOC and the Gang of 4.
Alt tech welcoming the awoken from the censorship magnates at Twatter, Fakebook, Screwtube etc.
The momentum should start picking up faster by the day. Just keep doing the work folks. I don't think all is as lost as they want you to believe.
Hang in there folks,
Be The Big 3
Pima, Sancho and E.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
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Alt tech welcoming the awoken from the censorship magnates at Twatter, Fakebook, Screwtube etc.
The momentum should start picking up faster by the day. Just keep doing the work folks. I don't think all is as lost as they want you to believe.
Hang in there folks,
Be The Big 3
Pima, Sancho and E.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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