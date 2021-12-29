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Bill Gates laughs at punishing the unvaccinated
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140 views • December 29, 2021
Jimmy Dore, December 28, 2021
During an August 2021 appearance with CNN's Anderson Cooper, mega-billionaire Bill Gates was asked whether Americans who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID should not receive their Social Security checks. His response was telling, to say the least.
Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Gates' sociopathic response to the question.
During an August 2021 appearance with CNN's Anderson Cooper, mega-billionaire Bill Gates was asked whether Americans who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID should not receive their Social Security checks. His response was telling, to say the least.
Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Gates' sociopathic response to the question.
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