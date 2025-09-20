BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX POISONED BOXING LEGEND DIES SUDDENLY
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
218 views • 1 day ago

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46

September 14, 2025

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=68FDpMq9TO4

###

Ricky Hatton MBE

@HitmanHatton

I think it's a disgrace in this country that they don't immunise children for chicken pox when theres a vaccine available in other countries

12:04 PM · Sep 18, 2013

https://x.com/HitmanHatton/status/380406921892986880

###

UK Government News: Boxing Stars Champion COVID-19 Vaccine (June 18, 2021): Hatton urges fans to get vaccinated in a video, calling it the "best jab" of 2021 alongside Eddie Hearn and others.

Link: https://www.govDOTuk/government/news/boxing-stars-champion-covid-19-vaccine-as-the-best-jab-of-2021


Facebook Video: Thank You to Eddie Hearn, Ricky Hatton... (June 18, 2021): Hatton featured in a promotional video encouraging COVID-19 vaccination.

Link: https://www.facebookDOTcom/matthancockofficial/videos/thank-you-to-eddie-hearn-ricky-hatton-conor-benn-campbell-hatton-terri-harper-fo/1402267066808156/


Facebook Post on His Death (September 16, 2025): Notes his promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, amid speculation (unfounded) about his death.

Link: https://www.facebookDOTcom/100059306690876/posts/1201274885192723/


Instagram Post on His Death (September 16, 2025): Tribute mentioning his vaccine advocacy in 2021.

Link: https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CQn9U1LHdzp/?hl=en


Facebook Video: Who's Got the Best Jab? (August 3, 2021): Hatton explains why the COVID-19 vaccine is the "best jab" in a promotional clip.

Link: https://www.facebookDOTcom/NHSHNY/videos/whos-got-the-best-jab-watch-boxing-legends-eddie-hearn-ricky-hatton-conor-benn-t/519942522398824/

Keywords
deathdiedboxingrickylegendboxerhattonricky hatton
