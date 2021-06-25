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Dr. Andreas Kalcker's Chlorine Dioxide Study Is Out & The Results Are Incredible!
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1977 views • June 25, 2021
Dr. Andreas Kalcker has been doing a scientific study on treating illnesses with chlorine dioxide solution for some time now. Now, that study has been made available to the public. Dr. Kalcker and Kerri Rivera join me in this episode to talk about that results. If you ever wanted to know how to use this incredible natural compound to treat yourself or a loved one, all the tools to do that are in this episode and will be linked in our archive... link to follow the show.
This is for informational purposes only. If you need medical advice, please consult your doctor.
Get chlorine dioxide here: https://amzn.to/3j8bOAs
Read the study and more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-andreas-kalckers-chlorine-dioxide-study-is-out-the-results-are-incredible-video/
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This is for informational purposes only. If you need medical advice, please consult your doctor.
Get chlorine dioxide here: https://amzn.to/3j8bOAs
Read the study and more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-andreas-kalckers-chlorine-dioxide-study-is-out-the-results-are-incredible-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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