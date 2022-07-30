MOST PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND DON'T KNOW IT

MUSIC IN VIDEO BY THE MOODY BLUES

SCRIPTURES

I TIMOTHY 5:6

6 But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.

YOU MUST BE BORN AGAIN

JOHN 3:3

3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.

I PETER 1:23

23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.

EPHESIANS 2:1

1 ¶ And you [hath he quickened], who were dead in trespasses and sins;

EPHESIANS 2:2

2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:

EPHESIANS 2:3

3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.

EPHESIANS 2:4

4 ¶ But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,

EPHESIANS 2:5

5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)



