Facebook changed Jody's post

We just caught Facebook changing Jody's latest post to make it look like she supports treason. FB then timed out and wouldn't let her edit the post. She then had to delete it. There is a Canadian convoy rolling out but there are a lot of lies and secrecy attached. We have been publicly calling it out on a regular basis. FB changed the post to make it look like Jody supported the convoy. We have long suspected the convoy is a government led operation and this confirms it.