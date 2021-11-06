X22 Report - Those Who Are Blind Will Soon See The Light, One Step At A Time

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Those Who Are Blind Will Soon See The Light, One Step At A Time
Durham is bringing the pain, the [DS] is panicking and they trying to get ahead of the indictments by telling their side of the story. Document, facts will destroy their stories as propaganda. [HRC] is the initial target, Durham is coming after her, the hunters have now become the hunted, next it will be Obama and Biden. Devolution is now in full swing. The blind will soon see the light, one step at a time. Truth and facts will rise and the people will understand how the country was infiltrated from within.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.