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Are These Criminal Acts By World Leaders?
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200 views • January 23, 2022
This video should be heart-wrenching for a lot of you who see it.
What have these stupid, corrupt politicians, who have absolutely no integrity at all, done to the next generation of business, financial, and societies leaders, our precious children?
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Video sources:
The 'Liberal Hivemind'. You can see more of his incredible work here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LiberalHivemind
Mary, at 'We The People'. You can see more of her work here, as she brings you up to date with the things that the fake news services refuse to show us:
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
The intro and closing music theme is from the Free Music Archive and the track is 'Pulse' by Bio Unit. FMA can be found here:
https://freemusicarchive.org/genre/Electronic/?sort=track_date_published&;d=1&
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NOTE: There is no connection between Liberal Hivemind or We The People and this channel.
What have these stupid, corrupt politicians, who have absolutely no integrity at all, done to the next generation of business, financial, and societies leaders, our precious children?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video sources:
The 'Liberal Hivemind'. You can see more of his incredible work here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/LiberalHivemind
Mary, at 'We The People'. You can see more of her work here, as she brings you up to date with the things that the fake news services refuse to show us:
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
The intro and closing music theme is from the Free Music Archive and the track is 'Pulse' by Bio Unit. FMA can be found here:
https://freemusicarchive.org/genre/Electronic/?sort=track_date_published&;d=1&
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Liberal Hivemind or We The People and this channel.
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