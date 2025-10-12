BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5 Things for MORE Energy, Better Sleep, Less Depression & Anxiety, & MORE!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
43 views • 1 day ago

See below for some of the links mentioned:

1. Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng/

To view my "33+ Reasons & Advantages to Become a Richway Biomat Distributor," visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat or

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat or

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

& fill-out the following only if you've decided to build your own dreams vs. someone else's & have decided to become a BIG business $Y$TEM$ owner to earn passive &/or residual income WHILE U SLEEP: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway (requires a one-time USD$80 registration fee)

Learn how to BOOST your immune system & safely relieve pain w/ far-infrared light by visiting both: http://Linktr.ee/Biomat & http://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer

To see if our products or if we'd be a great fit, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation

Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time) or w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

[email protected]

[email protected]

Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707

If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Honolulu, Hawaii:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

and be sure to tell him that ISA Danny Tseng of Bio-mats.com/danny & Biomats.com/danny-tseng referred you

2. To have better sleep by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels and reduce your risk of all types of cancer and risk for all-cause mortality, learn about the World’s FIRST Narrow-Band 95% Ultraviolet B (UVB) Vitamin D Light Therapy System by visiting my LumaNova (formerly known as Enyrgy) affiliate link at:

https://luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a di$count, apply the following discount code when checking-out at LumaNova.com:

howtodieofnothing – COMING SOON!

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON!

$$$$$ To help others know about THE BEST Vitamin D "supplement" by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON

Learn all about this crucial hormone by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/AllAboutTheSunshineVitamin

(full link: drive.proton.me/urls/CAJ6ERG4ZC#EqJe0La51MzE

tinyurl.com/vitaminDforDummies

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/vitaminD101

tinyurl.com/VitaminDforIdiots

3. Sleep better & have MORE energy by protecting from man-made (aka: non-native) Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs) and cleaning-up your building’s “dirty electricity” w/ devices by visiting my shortened 10% off SaticUSA affiliate link:

tinyurl.com/SaticUSA (original: https://www.saticusa.com/shop#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

$$$ To help others save energy & protect from EMFs by becoming a free SaticUSA affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out:

saticusa.postaffiliatepro.com/affiliates/signup.php?a_aid=howtodieofnothing#SignupForm

OR

tinyurl.com/shareSaticUSA

Learn all about the harms of man-made EMFs by visiting any of the below:

bit.ly/EMFforDummies

tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

tinyurl.com/EMFs4dummies

4. STOP trashing your melatonin sleep hormone & spiking your blood sugar levels by INVE$TING in the world's FIRST 4-in-1 circadian- & UV-friendly artificial blue light-filtering eyewear/blue-blockers by visiting my affiliate link at:

https://vivarays.com/?sca_ref=8221832.a0XfcVgj1L

$$$$$ To significantly help others with their health & well-being by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out:

https://af.uppromote.com/vivarays/register?ref=a0XfcVgj1L&p=31171

(put “affiliate, Danny Tseng”, under “How did you hear about Vivarays?”)

To share the join link with others, use:

tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

Learn all about the harms of man-made blue light by visiting the below:

tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

tinyurl.com/BlueLightForDummies

Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

5. Top-off your magnesium levels in the morning & evening (when they are the lowest) by spraying-on a topical & fast-absorbing supplement to bypass your gut with Ease by:

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing

$$$$$ Help Others Have MORE Energy, Better Sleep, Less Anxiety, and MORE by Becoming a FREE Activation products Affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to Earn up to 30% Commissions (put "affiliate Danny Tseng" under "How did you hear about Activation Products?" after clicking-on:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivation

Full link: https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

Learn all about this crucial macro-mineral by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForIdiots

tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies

tinyurl.com/magnesium101

glyphosateroundupgmomonsantobayerstephanie seneffgmo foodstoxic legacy
