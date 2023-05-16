🍿Journey to Mount Sinai II Patterns of Evidence Movie Review 🍿

The second installment of the Journey to Mount Sinai series has finally arrived, premiering in theaters nationwide on May 15 and 17. Advance tickets are available at Fathom Events. Part 1 examined the sites of the traditional Mount Sinai, Jebet Sanlyah, and Hashem el-Tarif. Part 2 features three additional mountains; investigative filmmaker Timothy Mahoney includes you in his quest to determine the best candidate for the biblical Mount Sinai. The audience can participate using a scorecard listing characteristics the Bible says must be part of the criteria for locating Mount Sinai. We were given an advance copy to review to evaluate the film and better inform moviegoers what to expect. Don’t worry; there won’t be any spoilers.***Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

