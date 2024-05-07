Create New Account
NATO and Russia are Prepping For TOTAL War, Putin orders Nuke Test Redacted with Clayton Morris
Russia has ordered a test of its nuclear weapons after French and UK leaders appeared to greenlight NATO troops in Ukraine. Russia has placed Zelensky on their most wanted list which means all negotiations are finished.

Keywords
politicsrussiawarputinukrainenato

