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"DO NOT TAKE THE PILL" - VACCINES TRICKERY AKA "IMMUNIZATION FOR COMPROMISED PEOPLE"
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4409 views • March 31, 2022
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: The covid-19 vaccine will be made into a pill and given/forced on African countries under the guise of a need for IMMUNIZATION OR AN "IMMUNE BOOSTER FOR THE IMMUNO-COMPROMISED". Do NOT take the pill. In this prophectic dream the Lord showed savage consequences of this pill, unknown "changes" will trigger those who take it into attacking others like wild beasts. There will be foreign military seen in African countries, proof that the one world system will rise in all the nations of the world. May the people of God heed these warnings and stay away from things that destroy the integrity of the human body. This is what Revelation 6:8 warns of, "To kill with the beasts of the earth"- Hear the words of the Lord.
AT THIS TIME PROPHECIES WILL ONLY BE PUT ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG AFTER A FEW DAYS, FOR MY PERSONAL REASONS. Subscribe to the blog and when messages are uploaded you'll receive an email and can read the message there.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that this is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: The covid-19 vaccine will be made into a pill and given/forced on African countries under the guise of a need for IMMUNIZATION OR AN "IMMUNE BOOSTER FOR THE IMMUNO-COMPROMISED". Do NOT take the pill. In this prophectic dream the Lord showed savage consequences of this pill, unknown "changes" will trigger those who take it into attacking others like wild beasts. There will be foreign military seen in African countries, proof that the one world system will rise in all the nations of the world. May the people of God heed these warnings and stay away from things that destroy the integrity of the human body. This is what Revelation 6:8 warns of, "To kill with the beasts of the earth"- Hear the words of the Lord.
AT THIS TIME PROPHECIES WILL ONLY BE PUT ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG AFTER A FEW DAYS, FOR MY PERSONAL REASONS. Subscribe to the blog and when messages are uploaded you'll receive an email and can read the message there.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that this is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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