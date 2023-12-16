Dr. Anthony Samsel on Glyphosate safety tests, Part 1

Courtesy of Tony Mitra. Originally recorded circa May 25, 2015. Dr. Anthony Samsel, PhD, got the US-EPA to reopen files containing safety tests on glyphosate that had been sealed since 1981 as "Trade Secret" on request of Monsanto.In those files of thousands of pages of data, Dr. Samsel found enough evidence that prompts him to say that glyphosate is not just a "probable" carcinogen - it is unequivocally a carcinogen. He is legally bound not to show the documents to anybody, but is allowed to say what he feels about them. Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &
