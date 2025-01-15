🚨 California — "PG&E Knows 'smart meters' Catch Fire and they’re Covering it Up”





Pat Wrigley, a former meter reader was fired for his Whistleblower testimony…





🔴 MY THOUGHTS:

I’m not saying PG&E had anything to do with the fires in LA… in fact, they don’t even serve SoCal. Southern California is served by Edison (SCE) and has smart meters





But the more I looked, the more I can understand why people think smart meters may have played a role in what I think we all collectively believe — that there was a collaborated effort to burn these areas down.





• Since 2009, there have been reports about smart meters burning down homes.

—— More notably, since 2017, reports on Smart Meter fires skyrocketed… and progressively got worse..





Coincidentally… so have forest fires.





• In 2017, lawsuits were filed claiming that their smart meters were responsible for house fires. Firefighters from Fresno investigated a fire where smart meter malfunction was not ruled out as a cause.

—— Another case in Vacaville resulted in a fatality shortly after a smart meter installation.

—— Fire captains have also reported experiences with smart meter issues leading to electrical problems and fires.

—— Media reports, including instances in Bakersfield and Berkeley, have documented smart meter explosions and fires, with many residents and officials pushing for further investigation and accountability.





• The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) acknowledged the issue in 2009, and investigations were conducted in 2013.





—— Despite the amount of evidence found, the CPUC concluded there were “no issues with smart meters causing fires.”





Since then, there have been numerous whistleblowers and fire officials that have contested this, alleging cover-ups by utility companies.





With everyone evacuated… it wouldn’t be too hard stealthily cause a few fires in a few key areas.





Smart meters should not be ruled out as a contributing factor.





https://rumble.com/v69gayg-california-pg-and-e-knows-smart-meters-catch-fire-and-theyre-covering-it-up.html





Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1879329083231715685





Thumbnail: https://globalnews.ca/news/5281225/california-wildfire-cause/





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/irony-meter-bullshit-gif-12369428